Letter: Youth hunting is safe, despite what others say

I am writing concerning the April 14 letter by Jeffery Termini of the League of Humane Voters of New York, “Hats off to Poloncarz for protecting the public,” on the decision by County Executive Mark Poloncarz vetoing 12-year-olds in Erie County from hunting deer.

Most of the statements presented were just wrong. Contrary to what he said, hunting is statistically the safest outdoor sport, bar none. Comparing any licensed hunter to someone challenging traffic is ill-advised.

I have been hunting for 66 years with every member of my family, I know of what I speak.

Peter Sokero

Cheektowaga