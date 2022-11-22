Letter: Younger presidents needed to occupy the Oval Office

In a bipartisan spirit, I would like to propose that the U.S. Constitution be amended to require presidents to retire upon reaching the age of 70. The timing is right to pass this now.

It is time to move on. Move on from both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. This would be best for the country, and it would benefit both parties.

It is unlikely that either of these men could handle the demands of the job in six years from now. The country is taking an unnecessary risk by allowing individuals over 70 to occupy the Oval Office.

It is not too late to do this for the 2024 elections. If Congress passes it now and states start considering ratification, it will have an immediate impact on 2024.

The amendment should not have a grandfather clause in it. If the president is over that retirement age when the last state needed for ratification passes it, he would be mandated to retire. Once the amendment is approved by Congress, both parties would move on to younger candidates because they would fear their candidate would not be able to serve.

Leonard Almquiist

Hamburg