Letter: Younger candidates need only apply for top political posts

A recent writer to The Buffalo News suggested a cap on the age at which congressional and presidential candidates can run and be elected to these offices. Most of the college students in my classes and I agree. The United States needs younger candidates who were more likely to have been raised in a climate of greater diversity, broader technological advancements and more flexibility.

People of my generation, such as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, along with those who are older (Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders, to name a few) seem to be failing to “Make America Great Again.” This could be because no one can turn back the clock to a time when women were given the narrow career choices itemized by another writer in the same edition of this paper; homemaker, secretary, elementary teacher or nurse. We cannot climb into a time machine and return to an era when white Anglo-Saxon Protestant males were considered the only ones capable of corporate and government involvement. The current system has caused the greatest division and discord in our country since the Civil War.

The time has come for younger people with fresh ideas to help us move out of this disunity, and who are willing to reach across the aisle and find solutions to the multitude of problems which have evolved since many of the people now running government were born. We do not need anyone on the ticket for 2022 or 2024 over the age of 70. We need some new innovative thinkers on board.

Karen Wehn

Lockport