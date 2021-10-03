Letter: Young Sabres are ripe to turn the corner

The phrase “hockey town” gets thrown around a lot. The Red Wings come to mind, Pittsburgh is also a formidable team, and you can’t forget about the bullies in Philly, too. Buffalo is different. The people here have two words for it – hockey hell.

I came up watching the hockey on TV my whole life, my grandfather played defense in college and it always bothered me that I lacked the physical prowess that he displayed in his youth.

My father got us season tickets during the Chris Drury years and I even got to see Sidney Crosby embarrass Ryan Miller at the first Winter Classic in '08. From there I got to watch the "rebuild" from, start to, stumble to ... still not finished.

Hate to say it but I have loved every second of it. With Captain Jack out of the driver seat I think now this young team has the right amount of potential and hunger to make an actual difference in their standings in the upcoming season.

Also, you can't ignore the influx in talent that comes with Owen Power. He is good, and I would think an athlete at that age coming into the Sabres locker room right now would, and could, develop into a stronger player than Eichel. So the idea of seeing the two of them go head to head in the upcoming years is a story line people drool over.