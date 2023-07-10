I cannot tell you how emotional I felt after reading the article about Angelina Napoleon’s running achievements. To me, it’s like a feel-good movie. Being an old-time runner, it even adds more appreciation for a girl from a rural area with local coaches who saw her ability. Talk about the odds they faced. It’s like an underdog team winning the Super Bowl. But for Angelina, preparing for races was no joke. It must have been relentless. But the goals were reached. Now, Angelina, keep your hometown values, which will be tested. You are the best female athlete.