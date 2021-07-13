 Skip to main content
Letter: Young people will age, just as their predecessors
Letter: Young people will age, just as their predecessors

Once again, I have heard the term “boomer” used in a derogatory manner to describe a senior citizen as if we were feeble minded, grumpy old coots who refuse to get hip to the times.

Well, if it were not for our hard work and sacrificing, these self-centered MYllenials wouldn’t be able to live the way they do. Oh, and by the way, the next time you look in a mirror be sure to look long and hard because tomorrow you might see some old coot looking back. I know because that is what happened to me.

David J. Walczak

Cheektowaga

