Letter: Young people need services, activities to stay on track

Sadly, I agree with Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Kriner Cash. Buffalo’s youth violence originates in the community. That should not enable the school district to avoid offering mediating youth services and activities. To do that the school district needs more funding. Buffalo historically has been overly reliant on federal school aid revenue to meet school needs and has not provided adequate local support. However, there is a city property tax limit imposed by New York State. It seems obvious the State should adjust the tax limit. That would enable the city to allocate more funding for programs to improve BPS student outcomes.

I support Buffalo Peacekeepers’ advocacy for youth mentors. But let’s be clear. Each child’s mother and father are that child’s most important influences. Parents are children’s first teachers. Research consistently indicates the most critical formative years for academic success are birth through age three. Research also shows that “children who grow up with involved fathers are 80% less likely to spend time in jail; “Child & Family Research Partnership,” University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs.