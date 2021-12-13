Letter: Young people are not fit for commercial driving

Allowing high school students that are 18 years old to enroll in commercial driver training class needs a little more thought. At 16 years old they need a beginner driver’s license. Then they need to qualify for a standard driver’s license, not a junior operator license, good for daytime use only. At 18 years old if they are still enrolled there will be only a few months when they graduate from high school. Also private, religious and charter high schools are not mentioned.