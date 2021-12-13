Letter: Young people are not fit for commercial driving

Allowing high school students that are 18 years old to enroll in commercial driver training class needs a little more thought. At 16 years old they need a beginner driver’s license. Then they need to qualify for a standard driver’s license, not a junior operator license, good for daytime use only. At 18 years old if they are still enrolled there will be only a few months when they graduate from high school. Also private, religious and charter high schools are not mentioned.
County clerk’s offices must make access to apply easy and convenient, as opposed to inconvenient travel and appointment times such as the general public endures with its many hoops to jump through. Parental permission is another hoop to jump through. This scheme will take another year to happen. Also, driver training teachers will need to be certified and hired.
James Drozdowski
Lackawanna