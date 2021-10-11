Letter: Young hunters learn by shooting with adults

The best way to learn how to drive is by driving next to a driving instructor who will teach you the do's and don'ts. The best way to learn how to hunt is by hunting next to a hunting instructor. Fifty other counties in New York approved that new program for 12- and 13-year-old hunters but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz vetoed it on the mistaken belief that it's too dangerous.

I've been hunting a good while. The most dangerous hunting situation is when an excited hunter full of adrenaline shoots at something moving that he absolutely believes is a deer or turkey, but it isn't. That blunder can be made by young and old.

New regulations in New York require hunters to wear a certain amount of fluorescent orange colors afield. This will curtail the unsafe practice of wearing full camo. Many hunters will whine but it's a needed safety regulation that was adopted by many other states long ago.

New cops often take a course that teaches them when to shoot or don't shoot. Young hunters need the same kind of training. Poloncarz's veto was a well-intentioned mistake.

Bob Catalano

Derby