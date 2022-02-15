 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Year-round sports coverage helps readers stay informed
Letter: Year-round sports coverage helps readers stay informed

This image of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their AFC championship victory has become a symbol of the Bills' desire to surpass Kansas City and reach the Super Bowl.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

I would like to recognize The Buffalo News for keeping the Buffalo sports fans up to date on all the news throughout the past year. The clever headlines, the great writing, excellent photos and interesting articles have helped us realize the importance of our teams. I was especially glad to see the photo on page C3 in the Jan. 19 edition.

One can only imagine what was going through the mind of Stefon Diggs watching the Chiefs and fans celebrating the win over the Bills last year. What was most interesting though was how News photographer, James P. McCoy, was able to get that shot.

Thank you for re-publishing that photo. Keep up the great work.

Marge Thielman Hastreiter

Buffalo

