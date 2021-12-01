Letter: Yanders’ tragic death points to shabby streets and sidewalks

Marcell Yanders was killed walking home from school. Just 500 feet westward of this child’s violent and untimely death, a pedestrian was killed last summer in a hit-and-run.

Anyone who lives in the vicinity of these pedestrian fatalities knows that driving, walking or biking along this stretch of Hampshire Street is perilous. Crosswalk, bike route and stop sign markings on the pavement are faded or missing. Intersections meet at odd angles with limited visibility, such as the bizarre intersection where Hampshire, Albany and 14th converge. Pedestrians must contend with the NFTA Bus #3, which seemingly defies the laws of physics as it snakes its way along Hampshire Street to complete its loop to and from downtown via Normal and Plymouth Avenues.

Walking around here often feels like a mashup of Frogger and Grand Theft Auto.