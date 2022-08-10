Letter: Wrongful death opinion is based on a faulty premise

I was shocked to read Robert Armstrong’s recent Op-Ed about the Grieving Families Act, which recently passed the state Legislature by a wide margin with wide, bipartisan support. The reason I’m shocked is because Dr. Armstrong seems to have forgotten the most basic tenet of medicine’s Hippocratic oath: first, do no harm. His focus seems to be on shielding those who do harm rather than helping the families of those killed by medical malpractice and other negligence.
It’s especially galling that he would falsely claim that modernizing New York’s 175-year-old wrongful death law would come with a huge cost. In fact, according to the American Medical Association’s own data, when the state of Illinois reformed its 19th century wrongful death law in 2007, medical malpractice premiums didn’t change over the next decade. And, to be clear, it’s not that they didn’t change after adjusting for inflation. Rather, the rates were essentially flat for that 10-year period.
Christy Field
Kenmore