 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Wrongful death opinion is based on a faulty premise

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I was shocked to read Robert Armstrong’s recent Op-Ed about the Grieving Families Act, which recently passed the state Legislature by a wide margin with wide, bipartisan support. The reason I’m shocked is because Dr. Armstrong seems to have forgotten the most basic tenet of medicine’s Hippocratic oath: first, do no harm. His focus seems to be on shielding those who do harm rather than helping the families of those killed by medical malpractice and other negligence.

It’s especially galling that he would falsely claim that modernizing New York’s 175-year-old wrongful death law would come with a huge cost. In fact, according to the American Medical Association’s own data, when the state of Illinois reformed its 19th century wrongful death law in 2007, medical malpractice premiums didn’t change over the next decade. And, to be clear, it’s not that they didn’t change after adjusting for inflation. Rather, the rates were essentially flat for that 10-year period.

People are also reading…

Christy Field

Kenmore

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News