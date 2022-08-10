Letter: Wrongful death opinion is based on a faulty premise

I was shocked to read Robert Armstrong’s recent Op-Ed about the Grieving Families Act, which recently passed the state Legislature by a wide margin with wide, bipartisan support. The reason I’m shocked is because Dr. Armstrong seems to have forgotten the most basic tenet of medicine’s Hippocratic oath: first, do no harm. His focus seems to be on shielding those who do harm rather than helping the families of those killed by medical malpractice and other negligence.