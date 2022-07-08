Letter: Wrong remarks on gun rights still seep into the mainstream

Budd Schroeder never fails to jump in with his opinion after our mass shootings. He times his editorials to fall well after the bloody bodies are removed, the horrid scenes are cleansed, the victim photos gone, and most outrage subsided.

It is then that he comes forth with his bizarre reasoning for keeping the bloody status quo regarding gun laws.

Schroeder repeats the Second Amendment “Right to Bear Arms” yet fails to iterate the meaning and purpose of a regulated militia. He remarks on the Oklahoma City bombing as an example of how “anyone can kill,” yet that solitary incident 20 years ago is in no way comparable to mass shootings. Modern guns – instruments readily available, with many designed to kill multiple people quickly – are in our awareness virtually daily because of the frequency of massacres plaguing our country for the last decade.

It’s unfortunate that Schroeder‘s opinions aren’t an aberration; today, in New York State, the new law allows anyone with a handgun to carry it almost anywhere.

Please exercise caution, friends – because thanks to those who think like Schroeder, a legion of untrained, fearful, gun-toting Barney Fifes is now among us.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence