Letter: Writers use baseless points to advance gun restrictions

A recent letter in The Buffalo really set itself apart. The writer advocated for taking guns “out of the hands” of responsible law-abiding owners and “send them to Ukraine to win their war.”

The writer then opined that when the Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment they weren’t talking about “automatic machines,” henceforth that wouldn’t be “trying to take away your guns.”

By that logic, the Founding Fathers didn’t foresee the internet or cable TV. Should the First Amendment apply to them?

I get it. Gun control is a hot button issue. Perhaps we should try actually enforcing the laws that are already on the books? Remember the highly successful Project Exile? Too bad that fell victim to the social justice crowd. More laws accomplish nothing but to falsely prop up pandering politicians, because after all … criminals by definition, don’t follow laws.

Dietrich Buerk

Elma