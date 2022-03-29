Letter: Writer needs to recognize that Trump lost the election

The recent letter writer complaining that letters “denouncing” Donald Trump being published daily is correct. Trump is no longer president. Would that this be accepted by her and many in the GOP we’d be further along in our civil discourse and our civic responsibility, and not trying to further abridge voting rights.

The “dangerous missteps” Joe Biden has made while dealing with the former’s mess-he-left reminds me of the GOP umbrage at Barack Obama’s scandalous coffee-cup salute while he also had to deal with a big cleanup. Let the letter writer repeat the mantra “he is no longer president” to her coterie and perhaps ears will open.

It’d be great if we could never mention Trump’s name again or continue talking about him. It’d be great if the GOP would stop kowtowing to him as a presumptive, yet disgraceful, 2024 nominee. And it’d be great if both the Southern District of New York and the Jan. 6th Commission quickly indict the guy and then those of us who are “biased and unfair” can find other things to commiserate about.