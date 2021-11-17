Letter: Writer mischaracterized GOP's views on gay people

Aston Theodore Randle’s Another Voice article, “LGBT conservatives and GOP are on the same page” (Nov. 8), is a stunning read. His arguments would be laughable if not so slickly presented.

He writes that the Republican Party has taken enormous steps toward including the LGBT community. Has Randle not read the National Republican Committee’s platform, the platform that President Trump ran on after its adoption in June 2020, which includes this sentence about marriage equality: “In Obergefell,” the Supreme Court’s marriage equality decision, “five unelected lawyers robbed 320 million Americans of their legitimate constitutional authority to define marriage as the union of one man and one woman.”

Randle further writes that Trump appointed the first gay man to a cabinet position, conveniently overlooking the fact that the appointment of Richard Grenell was in an acting capacity only, not a full appointment. He was in the job just three months. And why only “acting?” Because Trump knew the Republican-controlled Senate would never give a gay man a full appointment to a cabinet level position.