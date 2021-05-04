Letter: Wright’s shooting shows deepening social strife

Daunte Wright was shot on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota during a traffic stop.

“He was pulled over for having an expired registration on the vehicle,” says former Chief of Police Tim Gannon. The police discovered that Wright had a warrant for arrest and tried to detain him.

Wright was on the phone with his mother when he was pulled over. Wright’s mother says he told her they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging. Wright’s mother says that she heard her son drop the phone and scuffling. She says she heard the officer tell him to not run, then someone hung up. When Wright’s mother called back, she was informed by another person in the car that Wright had been shot.

In body footage shown to reporters, Officer Kimberly Ann Potter, who was arrested and then released from jail on bond, pointed a handgun at him shouting “Taser.” Potter ended up firing a bullet. After he was shot, Wright took off in a car, he then crashed and died.

Protestors have gathered for justice. Wright’s mother says that they want justice for Wright, they don’t want it to be about the violence. Unfortunately protesters threw bricks and cans at officers. The police fired projectiles into the crowds after declaring them unlawful.