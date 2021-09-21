Letter: Wright cartoon depicting pregnant girl feeds rhetoric

The Dick Wright cartoon in the Sept. 15 Buffalo News of the young girl pregnant with a talking fetus is sadly typical of the mindset of so many in the anti-choice crowd. The girl is equating an abortion to her “health care” and her miraculously verbal fetus is asking whose health care she’s referring to. First, to paraphrase White House press secretary Jen Psaki at a recent news event, Wright will never be pregnant so will never have to decide whether or not to seek an abortion, making his level of understanding of the issue relatively limited.

More to the point, in all the reading I have done on the abortion issue, and all the women I’ve listened to who have had abortions in their lives, I have learned nothing that would convince me that the rights of a fetus should supersede the rights of any living, breathing, thinking woman, or that her “health care” should not be of vital importance. Since the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. is by far the highest among the top 11 industrialized nations, forcing a woman to risk her life to deliver a fetus she does not want is not just bad “health care.” As far as I’m concerned, it’s downright criminal.