Letter: Would you give up your weapons to save a child's life?

I am a 77-year-old Vietnam vet who has hunted all of my adult life. I don’t understand the love affair this country has with AR-15 type weapons and high capacity magazines. Every owner of this type of rifle should ask himself the question “Would l be willing to give up my gun to save a child’s life?” How could the answer not be yes? If you need to defend yourself and family get a shotgun. If you want to go deer hunting, get a well-made bolt action rifle.