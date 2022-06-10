 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Would you give up your weapons to save a child's life?

Texas School Shooting Age Limit

Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in 2012. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including May 14 in Buffalo and May 24 in Uvalde, Texas, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18.

 Associated Press
I am a 77-year-old Vietnam vet who has hunted all of my adult life. I don’t understand the love affair this country has with AR-15 type weapons and high capacity magazines. Every owner of this type of rifle should ask himself the question “Would l be willing to give up my gun to save a child’s life?” How could the answer not be yes? If you need to defend yourself and family get a shotgun. If you want to go deer hunting, get a well-made bolt action rifle.

I have a couple of suggestions. One. All NRA members of good conscience should renounce their membership to that organization in writing. Two. Outlaw all AR-15 type rifles and high capacity magazines. Owners of these weapons could either turn them in or keep them. If they decide to keep them, the minute they are brought out in the public they would be subject to confiscation. Maybe not a perfect solution, but a step in the right direction.

Mel Brand

Orchard Park

