Letter: Would you give up your weapons to save a child's life?

I am a 77-year-old Vietnam vet who has hunted all of my adult life. I don’t understand the love affair this country has with AR-15 type weapons and high capacity magazines. Every owner of this type of rifle should ask himself the question “Would l be willing to give up my gun to save a child’s life?” How could the answer not be yes? If you need to defend yourself and family get a shotgun. If you want to go deer hunting, get a well-made bolt action rifle.
I have a couple of suggestions. One. All NRA members of good conscience should renounce their membership to that organization in writing. Two. Outlaw all AR-15 type rifles and high capacity magazines. Owners of these weapons could either turn them in or keep them. If they decide to keep them, the minute they are brought out in the public they would be subject to confiscation. Maybe not a perfect solution, but a step in the right direction.
Mel Brand
Orchard Park