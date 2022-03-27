Letter: World War III fears may be unfounded

In a submission to Everybody’s Column, a gentleman cited the possibility of a potential World War III if China should opt to side with Russia. He claimed they could attack the United States directly. His argument is not without merit, but is extremely unlikely, during two massive global wars this past century, not one enemy soldier has planted a foot on American soil. Borrowing from an age-old mantra of the real estate business, our biggest ally is “location, location, location.” We have two vast oceans bordering our east and west coasts. We also have allies on our northern and southern borders. Of course, in this day and age there is always the possibility of missile strikes from land or sea. That consideration would surely be tempered by our ability to do the same to them in retaliation. It would be far easier to wage war on foreign soil with neighboring countries.