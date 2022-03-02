Letter: World War II analogy best fits today’s Ukraine

It’s ironic that the Russian playbook for expansion under Vladimir Putin is similar to Germany’s strategy in the 1930s and 40s under Hitler.

“False flag” excuses, claims of Russian nationalists living in Ukraine, and out and out belligerence leading to a savage attack on a sovereign nation.

Another analogy is that, at least for now the world (from a boots on the ground perspective) is doing nothing to help the Ukrainian army and innocent civilians.

This is not unlike what the world did when Poland was under siege from Germany to its west and Russia to its east. The world (especially France and Great Britain) just stood by and watched the murder and enslavement of a people and the mass destruction of great cities.

Putin will not stop at Ukraine, unless he is stopped. All free countries must come to Ukraine’s aid NATO or not.

Ronald W. Pokorski

Lancaster