Letter: Words that can bring both sadness and gloom

Up until Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, nothing, at least we thought, could surpass those two words above to bring frowns and unhappiness. For we woke up on Monday Jan. 24, 2022, to two new words that hit us square in the face after one of the greatest football games ever. That game had so many twists and turns. Those two words were “thirteen seconds.” As the legal term “but for” goes, and but for the clock showing 13 seconds to go in the game, Buffalo Bills would be going on to play for the chance to play again for that elusive Super Bowl. If only in the kickoff with 13 seconds left the ball had been kicked to a Chiefs player on the 20 yard line to make him touch the ball and down it, or run with it. In that way three, four, five or more seconds would have been taken off that precious clock. Instead it was kicked into the end zone where no seconds were taken off. So where there would have been no Chiefs play, or only one Chiefs play, instead of two, would have meant a Bills victory. Now all we can do is mope and wait till next year.