Letter: Words should not be subject to pop culture’s social norms

From the moment that humans first uttered a guttural grunt, language has been evolving to intelligible sound and to ever more sophisticated levels of understanding.

Importantly, we continue in the process of perfecting speech; it is after all how we communicate with one another. Language and word precision are critical – seminal to mutual understanding and cooperation. Words are tyrannical … they mean what they mean! They convey precisely what is intended.

For those who would propose that we use words that are less descriptive, less precise and more inclusive of others are, in effect, asking that we sacrifice our ability to communicate for some nonsensical, false, social-oriented notion. This moronic ideal of “cancel culture” is aptly named. Those who espouse such drivel would return us to the Stone Age.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville