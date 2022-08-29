Letter: Words from a soon-to-be octogenarian on our society

As a soon to be octogenarian, I wish to apologize to our younger Americans for the failures my generations have left you to deal with.

We leave you a divided America and partisan government renowned for its gridlock. There is no peace in the world. My generation has been incapable of solving the great problems of our era; poverty, crime and civility in our society. Violence prevails inside and outside our country. Educators and medical scientists are scorned and abused.

You will have to deal with an astronomical national debt that soars into the trillions. The division between the rich and the poor has never been more prevalent. Worker pensions, good and affordable health care coverage is a rarity and union job protection, the only hope for dignity and security for the American workers, has waned. And sadly, we have left the great unknown, climate change for your generation to deal with.

We have given leadership of our great country to a lanky Texan, a B-list actor, a reality show phony and a C student with political connections. They have led us into unwinnable wars at great cost to our country in blood, treasure and esteem. Our moral compass has been questioned.

Special interest lobbyists write our legislation and the cost of running for public office is prohibitive for a working class American. A pseudo, trickle down economic philosophy was foisted upon Americans further dividing the rich and the poor. Shock jocks dominate the air waves spewing half-truths and deceptions.

Shamefully, my generation has not been up to the task of creating a better world. You will suffer the sins of the father. Fortunately, your heritage is a nation with a foundation of freedom, integrity and equality. Technology and innovation always amazes. Our success in science, medicine and engineering has been nothing short of magnificent.

So hope springs eternal. Miracles do happen. I offer you my best.

Stephen Muscarella

East Amherst