Letter: Word of advice to Dems: Don’t celebrate too fast.

Most of us root for our party and preferred candidate. While I am glad that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won his re-election bid, I wish that Democrats (such as Washington Post pundit E.J. Dionne) were not so quick to celebrate that win as sweeping and transformative. First, Warnock won the run-off by 51.4% to 48.6% – that’s 2.8%, which is not a crushing victory. Second, two days later, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D- Ariz.) left her party and registered as an Independent – blunting the one-seat edge the Democrats were about to enjoy in the Senate balance of power.

In November 1960, I was gratified to see another Democratic victory – by Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) for the U.S. presidency. Unfortunately, my 9-year-old brain did not quite grasp that JFK won the popular vote by less than one-half of 1%. That was not a comfortable margin as he faced negotiations with Congress – and Khrushchev. Nonetheless, many Democrats were especially pleased that their nemesis of the previous decade – Richard M. Nixon – was soon to be cast into permanent oblivion and irrelevance.

He was, for awhile – until 1968.

Rod Fairbank

Youngstown