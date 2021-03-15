Letter: Women on the front lines deserve particular praise

I cannot help but notice the innumerable amount of women on the front lines in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Be they doctors, nurses, aides or volunteers, some coming from great distances away from their homes, families and other loved ones. They join forces with many others with one purpose in mind and that is to save as many lives as they can of those who are afflicted with this virus.

Being that visitors are not allowed to be with their loved ones in the hospitals they then become their surrogate family. I’ve watched on the evening news as they try their best to comfort and encourage their patients and give them hope. They stay at the sides of those that cannot be saved, holding their hands, praying with them and weeping with them until the very end. Some will sit and weep uncontrollably for a while and then rise and go back to work, pushing through the pain of losing another family’s loved one to this awful virus and counting the seconds until their shift is over.

For many women, not just our frontline workers, going home from work just means going to their second job, for many of them are wives and mothers and have responsibilities awaiting them at home. Regardless of the day’s chaos and tragedies both witnessed and experienced they must now return to their own family and see to their needs, I can’t imagine the difficulties facing the single moms.