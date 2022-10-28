Letter: Women must unite to elect Hochul as governor of NY

Women of New York, this may be the most important gubernatorial election we ever vote in. Our right to control what happens to our bodies is on the line.

In recent days, Republican candidate Lee Zeldin has claimed that if he’s elected, he won’t change the abortion laws in this state. Unfortunately, we’ve heard similar claims made by Republicans that turned out to be complete lies.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh famously told Sen. Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was “settled law” and Collins assured us there was nothing to worry about. We all know how that turned out when, just a few months ago, Kavanaugh was part of the Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote that this would allow for “elected officials in the states to decide issues of life.” But then, lo and behold, three months later, he introduced a federal abortion ban bill that he personally decided would ban all abortions after 15 weeks.

The point I’m trying to make is that, based on these past reversals, there is no reason to believe that the same couldn’t happen with Zeldin’s claim to leave our rights alone.

The choice is clear, if we want to keep our bodily autonomy, we must vote for Kathy Hochul this November.

Julie Volkosh

Blasdell