Letter: Women and oppression often seem intertwined

What’s all the fuss about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade? By now, women should be used to oppression. One of their constitutional rights has been stripped away by dubious means backed by the Republicans. So what else is new?

Slavery ended in 1865, but it wasn’t until 1870 that women were no longer considered a husband’s property. Double standards allowed women only one choice; marriage and children. A dowry of 20 bucks and a cow could sell off many daughters.

Wow. In 1920 the 19th Amendment finally gave women the right to vote. Equally important, women could finally file for divorce. Even though there was terrible stigma attached for those who dared obtain one, droves of women did so to rid themselves of abusive and adulterous husbands and keep what was legally theirs.

In the early 1940s, more than six million women worked in factories, three million volunteered for the Red Cross to care for wounded soldiers and 200,000 served in the military. They did all this and more for America in World War II. The 1950s sent them right back home to be good little wives.

The 60s finally brought about “women’s lib.” Women could open bank accounts. It started “equal pay for equal jobs.” 1970s allowed women to get credit cards on their own and finally get legal abortions.

2022: The Supreme Court of the United States kills abortion rights. Unbelievable. Church and state are entwined in Republican states. Evangelical lobbyist threw millions at Gov. Greg Abbott even faster than the National Rifle Association so he declared that women getting abortions were criminals. Other Republican states followed suit. Next on the chopping block, will be women’s voting rights and just one more slap in the face of Lady Justice and Lady Liberty.

Faith Ernst

Springville