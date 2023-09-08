Recently, a Black pregnant woman was shot by a white police officer in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, on suspicion of shoplifting. Maybe shoot the tires out or take the license plate number and proceed to the address and investigate. If this was a white woman, do you think she would have been shot? I doubt it.
If a weapon is involved by a suspect, then deadly force may be necessary. But for a shoplifting offense, doubtful.
Dr. King's dream is still just a dream.
Phil Ryan
West Seneca