Letter: WNYers fully realize need to steer from gas

In the late 1930s, or thereabouts, an American Gas Association flak thought up the clever slogan “now you’re cooking with gas,” and fed it to Bob Hope and Jack Benny for their routines. Even Daffy Duck used it.

The gas flaks are still at it, now using fear. David P. Bauer of National Fuel Gas Co., is one of the new Daffy Ducks. Yet nearly 40% of U.S. homes are heated with electricity, and nearly 60% use electric stoves.

Nobody is trying to force-electrify anybody’s home or take away their gas stoves. Gov. Kathy Hochul supports the All-Electric Building Act banning gas hook-ups in new construction. Their efficient heat pumps and electric stoves will lower energy costs, and eliminate delivery charges and toxic indoor air pollution. New York’s gas stoves give us an asthma rate of nearly 19%, towering above the national average of 12.7%.

The gas industry opposes New York’s climate mandate. Profits are in gas hook-ups and expanded pipelines which lock in and increase climate harm. Hydrogen and RNG is for continuing profits as usual.

Leaky and explosive hydrogen is plain hazardous. Green hydrogen is an expensive waste of renewable energy, and can damage pipes if more than 5% is blended into gas. RNG, produced from biomass, emits almost as much climate-devastating methane as fossil fuel.

Western New Yorkers are too smart to fall for gas industry hype. We need to get off gas to forestall the runaway climate crisis, save money and stay healthy.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw