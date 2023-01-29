Letter: WNY union workers are ready for work on wind turbines

In the Jan. 17 Buffalo News article, “Study shelves idea of putting wind turbines in Lakes Erie, Ontario: No significant advantages found against energy sources now in use” it was stated clearly that the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority acknowledges that offshore wind in the Great Lakes will be a major “job” creator once the other issues raised in the study are properly addressed.

This is confirmation that, if done correctly, an offshore wind power project in Lake Erie can bring thousands of high-skilled union jobs to Western New York and provide employment and educational opportunities to underserved communities across the region.

Seeing the job creation, community benefits and positive environmental impact of offshore wind in the Atlantic, we are still excited about the potential here in Western New York.

Approximately 165,000 New Yorkers are already working in the clean energy industry and the state anticipates an additional 10,000 jobs created through its commitment to developing 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035. So far, many of these jobs have been created downstate. It’s time to bring this economic engine to Western New York. Local union jobs boost the local economy, wages, health care, pension benefits, training the future workers, positives all around.

NYSERDA’s reports mentions that there is still work to be done before they are willing to move forward with an offshore wind project in Lake Erie. Get that work done quickly. Once that work has been done, the dedicated union workers of Western New York will be ready to construct it.

Gary Swain

IUOE Local 17