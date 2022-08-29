Letter: With scenario reversed, who should be locked up?

Let’s see if I understand this correctly.

In 2016, Donald Trump chuckled as his supporters yelled “lock her up,” a chant aimed at Hilary Clinton. Trump argued that she belonged in jail because she had stored a dozen classified documents on a secure personal server, documents that she was entitled, as the Secretary of State, to have in her possession.

Now we learn that Trump moved dozens of boxes of documents, including more than a thousand that were classified, into an unlocked storage room at his hotel in South Florida, a room accessible to staff and hotel guests. These were documents that, even if not classified, as a former president, he had no legal right to possess.

He then spent 17 months refusing to return them, despite repeated requests from the National Archives, a subpoena from the Department of Justice, and a ruling by his White House counsel that he was not entitled to keep them.

How do these situations compare?

The Secretary of State had the legal right to possess classified documents, but violated department procedures by storing them on a private server.

The former president essentially stole a thousand pages of classified material which he had no legal right to possess, and kept them in a storage area where security footage shows that others repeatedly accessed them.

So, a question begs to be asked.

Who exactly is it that deserves to be locked up?

J. Patrick Henry

Orchard Park