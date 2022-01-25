Letter: With Putin’s aggression, history is repeating itself

In the late 1920s a man in Germany renewed his political aspirations by rebuilding a party without interference from a government which he tried to overthrow. He became chancellor in January 1933 during a time of chaos caused by the Great Depression by promising a strong Germany and national glory. He was thought to be controlled by his supporters, however, it turned out that he was able to control them based on their political loyalty (starting to sound familiar?). At one time he even used the so- called “brown shirts” considered nowadays as “ultra-right” to cause more chaos and terror.

Is this sounding even more familiar?

I am afraid that this is happening again, only in our country. These tactics are being followed by someone in our country. Does no one see it? Are we all blind and deaf to what is happening?

Because of this pandemic the world is in chaos. Besides fearing the possibility of a demagogue at home, there is another danger facing us. During the chaos of the Great Depression, the man mentioned above in Germany annexed Austria and Czechoslovakia and eventually started a World War.

Isn’t this what Vladimir Putin is proposing now? Haven’t we learned anything? I pray our president makes the right decisions.