Letter: With each passing decade, society falls further behind
Why do I need to wear a mask when I leave the house?

Now that we know a large portion of people can spread the virus without realizing they are infected—and that COVID-19 can spread through talking and breathing—the CDC has issued a recommendation that people wear face masks in public settings. Guidelines on the CDC website outline the best fabric to use for masks (cotton) and how to make your own, homemade masks. N-95 masks are needed by health care workers for their personal protective equipment, and should remain reserved for health care workers only.

 Unsplash

Personal protective equipment masks strewn on sidewalks, streets and parking lots while so many chant we’re all in this together.

A country so divided that it seems pointless to say we all have to come together.

Politicians that direct us to do things that they refuse to do themselves.

Adult motorists who drive vehicles with earsplittingly loud exhaust systems that only teens used to drive.

Garbage thrown along the side of roads 50 years after the creation of Earth Day.

Racism continuing 55 years after civil rights legislation was passed and assassinations and mass demonstrations took place.

The utter failure of our immigration policies and, especially, the lack of assimilation as we mostly had 100 years ago.

The need to follow multiple media sources to ensure I’m getting the most facts available.

I could go on but I’m depressing myself as I write this. As a longtime news and political junkie, it’s just not the same anymore.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

