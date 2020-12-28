Letter: With each passing decade, society falls further behind

Personal protective equipment masks strewn on sidewalks, streets and parking lots while so many chant we’re all in this together.

A country so divided that it seems pointless to say we all have to come together.

Politicians that direct us to do things that they refuse to do themselves.

Adult motorists who drive vehicles with earsplittingly loud exhaust systems that only teens used to drive.

Garbage thrown along the side of roads 50 years after the creation of Earth Day.

Racism continuing 55 years after civil rights legislation was passed and assassinations and mass demonstrations took place.

The utter failure of our immigration policies and, especially, the lack of assimilation as we mostly had 100 years ago.

The need to follow multiple media sources to ensure I’m getting the most facts available.

I could go on but I’m depressing myself as I write this. As a longtime news and political junkie, it’s just not the same anymore.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park