 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Windmills do not cause harm to the environment

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Recently I read an opinion of Erie County Legislator John Mills expressing that he is not in favor of putting wind mills in the Eastern basin of Lake Erie. My opinion is that in fact there will be no long term detrimental effects. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Some people think they are attractive, and others do not. Over time, more people like and accepted wind mills. The most important fact is that windmills produce clean energy and significantly reduce the need for fossil fuels. They will therefore greatly reduce greenhouse gases which result in global warming.

The declaration that operating windmills will continually produce unsightly and polluted sediment to the water column is simply not true. Compared to sediment suspension from storm runoff and strong winds in Lake Erie, any addition from windmills can be completely ignored.

People are also reading…

Richard Leonard

Environmental scientist

Orchard Park

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News