Letter: Windmills do not cause harm to the environment

Recently I read an opinion of Erie County Legislator John Mills expressing that he is not in favor of putting wind mills in the Eastern basin of Lake Erie. My opinion is that in fact there will be no long term detrimental effects. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Some people think they are attractive, and others do not. Over time, more people like and accepted wind mills. The most important fact is that windmills produce clean energy and significantly reduce the need for fossil fuels. They will therefore greatly reduce greenhouse gases which result in global warming.