Letter: Wind turbines in the lake have never been a good idea

In response to the July 17 editorial, “New York is right to look at all options for energy, including offshore wind:”

The editorial board seem to imply that the group Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie held a one-off kind of kicking and screaming event, with ignorance of climate changes. Nothing could be further from the truth. These citizens are formidably positioned with knowledge, not climate propaganda. Knowledge about fresh water about the costs, and about ecological impacts of turbines. There are other groups working to protect Lake Erie, and the other lakes, too numerous to mention. One of these has been successful in keeping turbines out of Lake Erie (and Lake Ontario) for over 10 years. Indeed, there are multiple and many groups on both sides of the border opposed vehemently to turbines in the Great Lakes. Congressman Chris Jacobs (NY-27) and Sen. George Borrello (R-Sunset Bay) are both committed to turbine free Great Lakes. This political clout is growing. Ontario has had an offshore wind turbine moratorium in the Great Lakes since 2011.

The obstacles in the Netherlands and Europe to industrial wind projects are immense.

Of some 200 wind energy projects studied in 2007-8 in Europe, 40 percent were ensnared in lawsuits, and 30 percent more faced slowdowns because of local resistance or questioning from nonprofit environmental groups, the association said. It had no figures on how many projects were killed before they got started.

America’s first offshore wind project, Block Wind, is a monumental failure in every way: financially, ecologically and complete lack of public safety. The project is currently disconnected, having suffered a dangerous lifting of cables that were improperly installed. The project cost 300 million U.S. dollars, and the refurb will take on another gulp of water, 100 million U.S. dollars. Five turbines.

Turbines are not green, free, and safe. They are exactly the opposite.

Climate change is more accurately called, “weather.” It is unfortunate that the editorial board indulges in dogma and grossly incorrect hysteria.

Sherri Lange

CEO North American Platform

Against Wind Power

Toronto, Ont.