Letter: Wind turbines in Lake Erie would harm the environment

For the past three years, our group Citizens against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie has been educating the public through public meetings, rallies, radio shows, speaking engagements and meetings with local representatives. Not a day goes by that we have someone say they “had no idea of the plan.”

We encourage anyone who boats, fishes or drinks water to wade through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority feasibility study (New York’s offshore wind energy development potential in the Great Lakes) and see the potential for disaster if these 450-600 foot inefficient and ineffective machines are installed in our water from Hamburg to Dunkirk.

The recent water problems in Mississippi and Flint, Mich., tell us what may happen when our lake bed is disturbed, whether by digging supports or jetplowing the conduit from the turbine to shore. Even the suspect “floating turbines” need to be anchored to the bedrock.

We need to protect our natural resource and the precious water it provides for 11 million people.

Sharen Trembath

Angola