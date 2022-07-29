Letter: Wind power critics tend to be fueled by the coal/gas industry

This letter responds to recent ridiculous claims about Wind Turbines in Lake Erie that reflect either total ignorance or ignore the benefits from the sustainable energy sources. Most of the opinions are totally ignorant of the impact of frame construction in any waterway.

A big reason the Power Authority did not build a wind farm in Lake Erie at Buffalo is the proposal 10 years ago was floated but never developed. Full development with political sponsors will ensure the installation can take place. It is clearly reasonable use of the clear reaches of the lake and the shallow waters fronting the breakwaters to build wind turbines.

The success of the Steel Winds turbines project of Lackawanna of producing daily electricity for 15,000 households along with handsome local tax revenues encourages increased wind power.

Successful examples like Steel Winds and the Block Island, Rhode Island turbines should be accurately reported than disparaged by ignorant opinions. Wind energy holds endless promise with 4,000 turbines added to the U.S. grid annually.

These right-wing propagandists who knock wind power are encouraged and funded by the coal/gas industries who stand to lose money as fossil fuels are replaced by wind and solar power.

Art Klein

Tonawanda