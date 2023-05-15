As a brief follow up to a recent excellent letter, “News article on Gold also pays homage to Wilmers.” As a retired employee of M&T Bank, I had the fortunate experience of seeing Bob Wilmers in action many times; always displaying the very best of leadership. His methods highlighted the importance of appropriate guidance as being the key to success.
Unfortunately, the news has lately been full of examples of failing leadership, such as Shea’s, ECC and Nardin Academy. It’s too bad Wilmers isn’t around to put his guiding hand on these institutions and make them again a highly respected part of the Buffalo community which meant so much to him.
Gerald R. Siuda
Bowmansville