Letter: Will's column mischaracterizes the role of school boards

George Will’s Oct. 18 Opinion column made interesting points about parents’ rights to voice their concerns over curriculum.

Will states that “parents should resist state attempts to standardize their children’s thinking about contested interpretations of the nation’s social past, present and future.” He characterizes a Sept. 29 letter to President Biden from the National School Boards Association as an attempt by “standardizers” to silence parents who disagree with teachings about race.

He criticizes the NSBA’s description of “heinous” “acts of malice, violence, and threats” that “could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” He calls the school boards timid and “hysterical” and concludes his article by speculating that resistance to teaching about “systemic racism” derives from parents hearing political propaganda in their children’s virtual lessons during the pandemic.

Upon examination, the NSBA letter cites numerous cases in recent months of citizens disrupting school board meetings. Some disruptions were serious and frightening, including threats, assaults, Nazi salutes and stalking. Some board members were threatened outside of the meetings.Of 21 incidents cited, 16 were protests of Covid mask requirements or vaccines. Two also protested Critical Race Theory.