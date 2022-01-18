Letter: Williamsville teaches us to ignore mandates, laws

I, for one, applaud the Williamsville Village Board’s pro-freedom resolution against state and county health mandates. But this stance only makes sense if they identify and root out other sources of tyranny. For example, the state requires “speed limits” and “traffic lights” along Main Street in Williamsville. This infringes on my right to drive as fast as I’d like to – ideally, about 70 mph. Other people can choose to get out of my way or not; we don’t need laws for this.

Also, the state apparently won’t let me smoke indoors in public. I don’t smoke yet, but if I start, the village should let me ignore this law, too, so that I can smoke wherever I want – bars, restaurants, places of worship, nursing homes or preschools. Other people can mask up if they don’t want my second-hand smoke.

Finally, let’s not forget self-imposed forms of tyranny: The village itself requires us to shovel our sidewalks when it snows. This seems hardly in keeping with the board’s refreshing new embrace of freedom. If people don’t like the snow I’ve left there, they are welcome to just stay home. Who’s standing up for my right to sleep in rather than shovel?