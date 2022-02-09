Letter: Williamsville teacher should face consequences

Reading The Buffalo News each morning brings various emotional or intellectual reactions.

Recently, I was absolutely heart-sick to learn of a Williamsville middle-school Spanish teacher who so degraded a student by, in front of the whole class, allegedly dropping her assignment on the floor and telling the student to pick it up.

As a retired Buffalo high school teacher, I cannot imagine a teacher, a caring-profession professional (yes, a bit redundant), acting in such a manner. Nor have I ever heard of any of my colleagues acting this way.

Yes, we teachers are human, so perhaps some of our preconceived ideas may get the best of us, but to act upon these in front of a class?

This person should be fired immediately.

Madeline Augustine

Orchard Park