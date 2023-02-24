Williamsville is special with deep, historic roots to preserve and protect for generations to come. I was raised there and left in 1982, after high school graduation, to attend college in New York City. I’ve lived in Manhattan, Brooklyn, New Jersey and now reside in San Diego. Perhaps it is my distance from Williamsville which allows me to appreciate its uniqueness. I don’t get back as often as I’d like to but when I’m there, it’s the older buildings on and around Main Street that remind me of what a treasure it is, and how fortunate I am to have a connection to the Village of Williamsville.