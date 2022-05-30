Letter: Williamsville officials: Stop Holocaust reference

We live in one of the best communities in New York State and the Village of Williamsville is the heart of our town, having been incorporated in 1850.

It is not only discouraging but also unacceptable when leaders compare current Covid-19 rules to the Holocaust. These comparisons are extremely disrespectful and demeaning to survivors and their families, and for those lives taken horrifically.

Covid-19 measures have certainly brought confusion and frustration by many over these last few years and while people have a right to voice their opposition to policies the government creates, these comparisons are hurtful and inappropriate. Making analogies to oppressive acts from history clouds sensible decision-making towards the challenges of today, and increases the chances of becoming immune to this type of senseless violence.

I urge our leaders to remember how powerful words can be and to use the appropriate language in their expressions. I also encourage more understanding of the Holocaust. Having visited the Dachau concentration camp, truly an unbelievable and deathly eerie experience, it reinforced my understanding of the atrocity and the importance not to use it as a comparative example.

Katrina Zeplowitz

Candidate for 146th Assembly Seat

Williamsville