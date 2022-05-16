Letter: Williamsville officials bring shame to the village

I do not hear any Holocaust survivors, nor their descendants, nor any Jewish people, sharing a Williamsville official’s comparison of Covid health restrictions and the atrocities of the Nazis. I have always thought of Williamsville as a sophisticated, educated, diverse, open minded community where Jews, immigrants (often University professors and other professionals) and everyone else of good intentions would be welcome, with excellent public schools, parks, and other amenities. I go there to dine, shop, visit friends and receive medical care. It is where I would want to live if I ever leave my present long-time home in Buffalo. But how can this to notch village’s highest elected official dishonor and trivialize the victims of the Holocaust? Unfortunately, I would expect this behavior elsewhere, but not in Williamsville.
I grew up in post-World War II Queens, New York, with Holocaust survivors and their children. I cringe when I see a number, or lettering that looks like a number, tattooed on a forearm. The Holocaust must not be trivialized to prove a point. I am against comparisons of Donald Trump (by the left) or Andrew Cuomo (by the right) to Hitler. I hope that future Williamsville elections will bring sanity and class back to the village’s government.
Eileen Katz
Buffalo