Letter: Williamsville officials bring shame to the village

I do not hear any Holocaust survivors, nor their descendants, nor any Jewish people, sharing a Williamsville official’s comparison of Covid health restrictions and the atrocities of the Nazis. I have always thought of Williamsville as a sophisticated, educated, diverse, open minded community where Jews, immigrants (often University professors and other professionals) and everyone else of good intentions would be welcome, with excellent public schools, parks, and other amenities. I go there to dine, shop, visit friends and receive medical care. It is where I would want to live if I ever leave my present long-time home in Buffalo. But how can this to notch village’s highest elected official dishonor and trivialize the victims of the Holocaust? Unfortunately, I would expect this behavior elsewhere, but not in Williamsville.