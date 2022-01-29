Letter: Williamsville mayor’s actions deter this shopper from visiting

So … Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers and her two cronies on the village board not only voted to defy state and county mask mandates, but upon being fined $300 by Erie County for violations of the mandate, they at first decided to hire an attorney to challenge the fine. Their rationale, according to media reporting, was that some business owners complained that the mandates are hurting their trade.

Guess what, Mayor Rogers? Your political posturing is likewise hurting businesses. You see, this is one shopper who will take her money elsewhere for the duration of the pandemic – and likely even beyond it. My dollars won’t support any community whose leader values reckless behavior over public health and safety.

I had been looking forward to shopping at several Main Street shops, aiming to take advantage of post-Christmas sales. Once I heard of the Williamsville mayor’s actions, though, I resolved to not set foot in a village store, restaurant, or other retail establishment.

Farewell for now to the women’s clothing store I often visited, the antique store that beckoned to me, the ice cream shop where I took my granddaughter for a treat last summer, and the garden center on South Forest where I found so many appealing plants for my yards.