Letter: Williamsville mask issue makes one fear for democracy

I read with some concern about the recent Williamsville board meeting and the village’s attempt to disregard state-level mask mandates. Part of my concern includes the fact that even with almost one million Americans dead and a deepening outbreak of the latest variant, we still have people who would choose what they call freedom over doing the right thing to mitigate the virus. However, my larger concern comes from what can only be described as a subtle form of sedition being fomented by our elected leaders.

Woefully educated politicians take stances on science in order to appease their base. Would-be constitutional scholars claim all kinds of violations of every amendment in the name of getting a vote. It’s pathetic and dangerous. Don’t get me wrong, questioning authority is necessary. It’s the only way to root out corruption and truly make sure the government is working for us. However, undermining authority in order to appeal to a desire to do as we please is taking us down the road to autocracy and fascism. Ask yourself, where does it end? What’s the next law or regulation a local fiefdom decides they don’t want to abide by? When public policy designed to keep as many of us as safe as possible is questioned and subverted simply because of political affiliation then democracy is dead.