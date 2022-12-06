Letter: Williamsville does not need to repair, or maintain its dam

Ellicott Creek drops nearly 20 feet from Cadman Drive to the top of the Williamsville Falls. The only function of the dam at Island Park is to provide a deeper pool on the east. An artificial concrete break wall is at the tip of the island and diverts the natural water flow and creates a mud patch unless the dam is in place or there is significant flow from rain or melt. The only times the higher elevations upstream ever flood is when and if the entire island is covered, which rarely/never happens. Under that circumstance, the dam does nothing. Bottom line, the dam is cosmetic.