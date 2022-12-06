Letter: Williamsville does not need to repair, or maintain its dam

Ellicott Creek drops nearly 20 feet from Cadman Drive to the top of the Williamsville Falls. The only function of the dam at Island Park is to provide a deeper pool on the east. An artificial concrete break wall is at the tip of the island and diverts the natural water flow and creates a mud patch unless the dam is in place or there is significant flow from rain or melt. The only times the higher elevations upstream ever flood is when and if the entire island is covered, which rarely/never happens. Under that circumstance, the dam does nothing. Bottom line, the dam is cosmetic.
The solution to the “concerns” is to remove the southern tip break wall and install a spillway in place of the dam at a sufficient height to insure both that water flows around the Island and the pool is maintained. There would be almost no maintenance, no mud and flooding would be whatever nature prescribes.
J. Michael Hayes
Williamsville