Letter: Will world leaders spend to solve global warming?
Letter: Will world leaders spend to solve global warming?

There has been an abundance of articles and letters to the editor recently on our global warming situation. As a pro-environment citizen, as everyone should be, I am 100% on board with launching a smart and effective global program entailing sensible steps to the extent that is humanly possible to address this issue.

My concern is what level of verifiable cooperation we will encounter from India, China and other countries that have signed the Paris Climate Agreement. I’ve read that the United States, along with India and China, are the three greatest polluters and hence responsible for the largest monetary contributions which will run into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

As so many are skeptical that humans can have a material impact in reversing this warming trend, I do wonder if spending hundreds of billions of dollars by our world leaders who have struggled in stopping the spread of Covid-19 thus far, will be able to meet this challenge.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park

