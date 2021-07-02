Letter: Will utters misstatements on critical race theory topic

With his June 24 column, George Will abandons his usual rationality. As discussed in both right- and left-wing media, critical race theory (CRT) defies a single definition.

Will seizes on one private school’s autocratic and illogical application of what it interpreted as CRT. His column implies the curriculum that school instituted is representative of the curricula being adopted in many other schools, sometime under the rubric of CRT, to accurately reflect the impact of slavery on the nation’s history.

Will’s generally more conservative views would typically favor an accurate rendition of history. Criticizing attempts to teach about the role of slavery in United States history because it may be referred to as CRT reflects an uncharacteristic adoption, by Will, of a radical definition of CRT which is pushed by the right to demonize any efforts to more fully describe the ways in which our history has shaped the societal problems we face today.

Unfortunately, commentators on both sides of the political divide have permitted this radical definition to dominate, making it a red herring for criticism when the term is referred to in adopting more accurate rendition of history.

Paul Prestia

Williamsville